Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 5/3/2017 7:18 PM

Demetrius Cooper ordered to answer to alleged plea violation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A court has ordered Michigan State defensive end Demetrius Cooper to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt for violating terms of a plea deal.

Cooper in November accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor assault charges for spitting in the face of an East Lansing parking enforcement officer. As part of the plea, the assault charge would be dismissed in favor of a littering fine if Cooper complied with its conditions, one of which was to not drink alcohol.

According to 54B District Court documents, the 22-year-old Cooper of Chicago was found to have consumed alcohol around April 21. He has been ordered to appear for a hearing scheduled for May 11.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Cooper started at defensive end for the Spartans last season. The fifth-year senior was projected to maintain the role this fall.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account