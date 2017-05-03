Gausman ejected after hitting batter, Red Sox top O's 4-2

BOSTON -- Hours after Major League Baseball held a conference call to tell the Red Sox and Orioles to stop their festering feud, Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting a batter and Boston went on to win 4-2 Wednesday night.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was later tossed, too, soon after being upset by a called strike. On Monday night, the All-Star was the target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, prompting apologies from the Red Sox, the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

Gausman was tossed by plate umpire Sam Holbrook after what appeared to be a curveball hit Xander Bogaerts. Catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask on the plate and manager Buck Showalter bolted from the dugout to argue. Gausman looked puzzled, at first, and then hollered.

Before the game, the teams talked to MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre, with Red Sox manager John Farrell saying the message was "Enough is enough" after Boston pitchers recently threw at Orioles star Manny Machado. On April 21, Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.