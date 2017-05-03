IN Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 4, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Showers;49;E;8;86%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;57%
Bloomington;Rain;48;E;14;82%
Columbus;Rain;49;ENE;9;92%
Eagle Creek;Rain;49;E;8;89%
Elkhart;Cloudy;49;E;7;73%
Evansville;Rain;51;NW;9;82%
Fort Wayne;Cloudy;50;ENE;9;71%
Gary;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;9;56%
Goshen;Cloudy;49;E;7;73%
Huntingburg;Rain;53;ENE;12;85%
Indianapolis;Showers;49;ENE;15;89%
Knox;Partly cloudy;50;E;6;74%
Kokomo;Showers;49;NE;5;89%
Lafayette;Showers;48;NE;8;96%
Muncie;Showers;49;E;8;86%
Peru;Showers;50;E;3;93%
Shelbyville;Showers;50;ENE;13;79%
South Bend;Cloudy;51;E;3;63%
Terre Haute;Rain;48;ENE;9;89%
Warsaw;Cloudy;50;ESE;3;66%
