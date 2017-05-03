IN Current Conditions

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 4, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Showers;49;E;8;86%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;57%

Bloomington;Rain;48;E;14;82%

Columbus;Rain;49;ENE;9;92%

Eagle Creek;Rain;49;E;8;89%

Elkhart;Cloudy;49;E;7;73%

Evansville;Rain;51;NW;9;82%

Fort Wayne;Cloudy;50;ENE;9;71%

Gary;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;9;56%

Goshen;Cloudy;49;E;7;73%

Huntingburg;Rain;53;ENE;12;85%

Indianapolis;Showers;49;ENE;15;89%

Knox;Partly cloudy;50;E;6;74%

Kokomo;Showers;49;NE;5;89%

Lafayette;Showers;48;NE;8;96%

Muncie;Showers;49;E;8;86%

Peru;Showers;50;E;3;93%

Shelbyville;Showers;50;ENE;13;79%

South Bend;Cloudy;51;E;3;63%

Terre Haute;Rain;48;ENE;9;89%

Warsaw;Cloudy;50;ESE;3;66%

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Current Conditions