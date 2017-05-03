Man told authorities homemade bombs were for self-defense

hello

ATTICA, Ind. -- Authorities say a western Indiana man facing charges after probation officers found two bombs inside a van apparently built them for self-defense.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2pXFvt70 ) a probable cause affidavit says 28-year-old Robert William Bandy II told investigators Friday during an interview at the Fountain County Jail that he made the explosive devices months ago and had forgotten about them until he recently moved.

Bandy says he put them in his grandmother's van and had "no intention in hurting anyone." They're described as cylinders with material from fireworks, capped with a fuse and glued closed.

He's jailed on charges including possession of a destructive device. Court records say he's getting a public defender.

Police say Bandy was on probation for drug charges out of neighboring Montgomery County.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com