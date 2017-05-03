Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/3/2017 10:54 AM

The Latest: Trump to work on 'perhaps the toughest deal'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

    President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (all times EDT):

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the White House is starting a process between the Israelis and Palestinians that "hopefully will lead to peace."

Trump - who met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD' ah-BAHS') at the White House on Wednesday - isn't giving details about how the process might work.

Trump says he's long heard that brokering peace between the two sides was "perhaps the toughest deal" to make.

He's taking that as a challenge, and says: "Let's see if we can prove them wrong, OK?"

___

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.

Trump has met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD' ah-BAHS') in the Oval Office, and the president says he'd "love to be a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between the two sides.

He says "we want to create peace" and he believes "we will get it done." But he also says a deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."

Abbas spoke through an interpreter and said: "We are coming into a new opportunity a new horizon that would enable us to bring about peace."

___

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing optimism for resumed peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.

He made the comment at the start of his Oval Office meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD' ah-BAHS').

Trump says that "hopefully something terrific can come out between the Palestinians and Israel" and that "we've been working on that one a long time."

Trump says "maybe we can end that journey and start a much better journey."

It's the first direct meeting between Trump and Abbas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account