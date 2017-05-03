Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/3/2017 11:26 AM

Somali minister shot dead by auditor general's bodyguards

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By ABDI GULED
Associated Press
 
 

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Bodyguards for Somalia's auditor general shot dead a government minister near the presidential palace on Wednesday evening, police said.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said bodyguards escorting Nur Farah opened fire on a car carrying Abbas Abdullahi, the public works and reconstruction minister, near a checkpoint close to the palace.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Security concerns are high in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, as the al-Shabab extremist group continues to target the palace, military facilities and hotels with suicide car bombings and other attacks.

The car carrying the minister approached and trailed the car carrying the auditor general, promoting his bodyguards to open fire, Hussein said. The minister's bodyguards fired back.

Another minister who was in the car with the deceased minister survived, Hussein said.

Somalia's new cabinet was sworn in in late March after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected in February.

The minister who was killed, a former refugee who spent large parts of his life at a camp in Kenya, had been the youngest member of Somalia's new cabinet.

The new president has vowed to improve security in this Horn of Africa country, which has seen a quarter-century of chaos.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account