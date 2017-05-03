Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/3/2017 8:27 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 1.40 cents lower at $4.40 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.6440 a bushel; July oats was down 7 cents at $2.3440 a bushel while May soybeans gained 6 cents to $9.640 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 2.18 cents higher at $1.2923 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .30 cent at $1.4933 pound; May lean hogs rose 1 cent to $.6795653 a pound.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account