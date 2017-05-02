Breaking News Bar
 
QB Sheriron Jones leaving Tennessee's program again

Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Quarterback Sheriron Jones is leaving Tennessee's program again.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Stephen Lee confirmed Tuesday that Jones has been granted his release to transfer. 247Sports first reported Jones was transferring.

Jones had left Tennessee's team in January 2016 to transfer to Colorado, but he returned to the Volunteers later that month.

He played in one game and threw one pass last season. In Tennessee's April 22 spring game, Jones went 1 of 4 for 2 yards and had a 7-yard run.

Jones had been competing for the right to replace Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick Joshua Dobbs as Tennessee's starting quarterback. Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano are thought to be the leaders in that race, though Tennessee coach Butch Jones said after the spring game nobody has an edge.

