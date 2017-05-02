Predators edge Blues 2-1, take 3-1 series lead

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71), of the Czech Republic, and Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, chase the puck during the first period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Professional golfer and Nashville, Tenn. native Brandt Snedecker pumps up the crowd before the first period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville. Associated Press

Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) falls as he tries to shoot against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the second period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, center, moves the puck away from Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod, right, during the second period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33) is defended by St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund (21), of Sweden, and Jay Bouwmeester (19) during the second period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, takes a drink during a timeout in the second period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) hugs defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) after Ellis scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) celebrates after teammate Ryan Ellis scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) celebrates with teammates after he scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- James Neal scored the game-winning goal with 6:57 left, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

Pekka Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory away from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

Ryan Ellis scored at 5:09 of the third to break up a scoreless game. Neal then scored with 6:57 left to crank up the Nashville celebration.

Joel Edmundson scored with 3:49 left as St. Louis avoided the shutout. Blues coach Mike Yeo pulled Allen late, but they couldn't beat Rinne again. Allen finished with 23 saves as the Blues lost consecutive road games for the first time since Feb. 28 and March 3.

Game 5 is Friday night in St. Louis.

