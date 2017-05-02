Breaking News Bar
 
Purdue creates honor pledge in an effort to combat cheating

Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue University recently adopted an honor pledge created by students that aims to encourage a culture of integrity in response to a perceived climate of academic dishonesty on campus.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier (http://on.jconline.com/2p4ynY5 ) reports the pledge will be part of the admissions process, new student orientation, course syllabuses and a mandatory freshman seminar.

A 2015 university survey found that students and faculty thought cheating was a widespread problem at the university.

A group of students developed the pledge after researching what other universities use. Cameron Mann, a student who helped develop the pledge, says the group included international students to ensure it translated well into other languages.

The university is constructing a 40 foot long "Honor Tracks" project which will include words from the pledge.

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

