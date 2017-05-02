Stocks struggle as slowing auto sales worry Wall Street

Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, works with traders at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

NEW YORK -- U.S. stock indexes are slightly higher Tuesday as industrial companies including engine maker Cummins rise after posting strong first-quarter results. Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are falling after they said their sales shrank in April and energy companies are down after oil fell to its lowest price in almost six months.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 1 point to 2,387 as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 8 points to 20,921. The Nasdaq composite lost 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,086 after it set a record high Monday.

While strong earnings reports from companies continued to roll in, there were hints investors were concerned the weak auto sales are a warning sign about the U.S. economy. Those same worries hurt stocks a month ago, when automakers reported their March sales. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks sank 10 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,397.

EARNINGS POWER: Industrial companies made some of the biggest gains. Cummins reported a far bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected, and its stock climbed $8.63, or 5.7 percent, to $159.96. The company said demand from construction and mining sales grew compared with the same period a year ago, but it said truck production in North America fell.

Airlines including Delta, United and American all rose.

STOP SIGNS: Car makers reported sharp declines in sales, a strong sign that demand for cars, trucks and SUVs is starting to slow. Ford's sales were down 7 percent in April as car sales plunged and GM's sales slid 6 percent as it sold fewer pickup trucks. Vehicle sales have set records the last few years and analysts are worried the streak is ending and car companies are relying too much on discounts and incentives to keep their sales numbers high

Ford lost 51 cents, or 4.5 percent, to $10.91 and GM gave up $1.01, or 3 percent, to $33.19 while Fiat Chrysler skidded 51 cents, or 4.4 percent, to $10.91. Car suppliers and rental companies like AutoNation and BorgWarner slipped as well.

Some investors see car sales as an important indicator of how much consumers are willing to spend overall.

GOOD GRADE: Consumer reviews website Angie's List soared after it agreed to be bought by media company IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActive wants to combine Angie's List with its HomeAdvisor.com business, which offers resources for home repair and improvement projects. The company will be called ANGI Homeservices.

IAC/InterActive offered to buy Angie's List in 2015 for $8.75 a share, which Angie's List said was too low. On Tuesday its stock jumped $3.71, or 63 percent, to $9.60 and IAC/InterActive rose $12.01, or 14.3 percent, to $96.20.

ENERGY: Energy companies fell as oil prices slumped late in the afternoon. Benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.18, or 2.4 percent, to $47.66 a barrel in New York. That's its lowest price since mid-November. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed $1.06, or 2.1 percent, to $50.46 a barrel in London.

MOVERS: Health care stocks shook off an early loss. Merck climbed after it reported strong sales of newer medications including its cancer drug Keytruda and hepatitis C drug Zepatier, and its stock gained 42 cents to $62.80. Hospital chain Tenet Healthcare jumped $3.29, or 21.4 percent, to $18.64 after it agreed to sell three hospitals to HCA Holdings for $725 million and said it will rejoin insurer Humana's network.

Consumer products companies slipped. Drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health lost $2.48, or 3 percent, to $79.48 and agricultural company Archer-Daniels-Midland shed $4.02, or 8.8 percent, to $41.71 after their respective earnings reports.

NO MO' MOLINAS: Health insurer Molina Healthcare fired CEO Mario Molina and chief financial officer John Molina, citing the company's poor financial performance. The Medicaid administrator was founded in 1980 by their father, David Molina, who died in 1996. The company named Chief Accounting Officer Joseph White as its interim CEO and CFO.

The stock jumped $7.48, or 14.7 percent, to $58.28.

BONDS: Bond prices headed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.29 percent from 2.32 percent. Banks traded slightly lower. They made a big gain Monday as bond yields and interest rates increased. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline dipped 1 cent to $1.51 a gallon. Heating oil lost 2 cents to $1.47 a gallon. Natural gas gave up 2 cents to $3.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: Gold rose $1.50 to $1,257 an ounce. Silver fell 1 cent to $16.83 an ounce. Copper lost 3 cents to $2.64 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.12 yen from 111.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.0905 from $1.0906.

OVERSEAS: In Greece the Athex composite jumped 3.1 percent after the country and its creditors agreed Greece should make another round of pension cuts in 2019 and commit to a budget target when its current bailout program ends next year. That deal will restart bailout loan payments to Greece, meaning it won't face default. That could have touched off another eurozone crisis. Other European stocks also rallied. The CAC 40 in France added 0.7 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.6 percent. In Germany, the DAX rose 0.6 percent.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.7 percent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7 percent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3 percent.

