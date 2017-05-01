Breaking News Bar
 
Crosby, McDavid and Bobrovsky are Hart Trophy finalists

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are finalists for the NHL's Hart Trophy.

The award is given annually to the league's most valuable player. Crosby is a two-time Hart Trophy winner, taking the award home in 2008 and 2014. He led the NHL with 44 goals this season while helping the defending Stanley Cup champions post the second-best record in the league.

McDavid won the scoring title, posting a league-high 100 points behind 30 goals and 70 assists as the Oilers reached the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

Bobrovsky led the NHL in both goals against (2.06) and save percentage (.931) as the Blue Jackets enjoyed the best season in franchise history.

