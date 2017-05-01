Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/1/2017 9:29 AM

Appeals court won't reconsider net neutrality ruling

By SAM HANANEL
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court says it won't reconsider its ruling to uphold the government's "net neutrality" rules that require internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.

The decision on Monday means the rules favored by consumer groups but despised by telecom companies will remain in place for now. But the Trump administration has signaled that it intends to scrap the Obama-era policy.

A divided three-judge panel ruled last year to preserve regulations that ban service providers from favoring some content over others. The 2-1 ruling was a win for the Obama administration and consumer groups that sought the rules.

Cable and telecom industry companies like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T say the rules threaten innovation and undermine investment in broadband infrastructure.

