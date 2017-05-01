Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/1/2017 9:29 AM

Illegal hunters kill 2 Liberia forestry staff after arrests

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MONROVIA, Liberia -- A Liberian forestry authority says a mob of people have killed two forestry staffers who had arrested 20 people for hunting illegally in Liberia's Sarpo National Park.

Forestry Development Authority managing director Darlington Tuagben said Monday that the two staffers found a new base set up by illegal hunters and arrested 20 of them on Thursday in the protected rainforest park which covers more than 100 hectares (247 acres) in Liberia's southeast. He said a mob in support of illegal hunting then formed and attacked, killing the two staffers using shot guns, machetes and sticks.

Tuagben said that those monitoring and protecting the park do not even carry pistols.

Hunters mainly target wild monkeys and deer that are protected in the national park.

Police said they are investigating the killings.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account