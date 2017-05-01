Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 5/1/2017 7:00 AM

Tribune Media spikes on reports of nascent bidding war

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Shares of Tribune Media are surging before the opening bell on reports that 21st Century Fox and Blackstone may make a joint takeover bid for the Chicago TV station operator.

The bid would apparently be an attempt to keep Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., which is also rumored to be pursuing Tribune, from snatching up Tribune's stakes in Food Network, WGN cable network and some local TV stations. Blackstone, a private equity firm, is said to be putting cash toward the offer, while Fox would contribute some of its stations, according to the reports.

Tribune and 21st Century Fox Inc. both declined to comment Monday. Blackstone didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Tribune Media Co. jumped $1.94, or 5.3 percent, to $38.50 before the market opened.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account