Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 4/30/2017 7:00 AM

Atletico's Gimenez to miss Champions League semifinals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADRID -- Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is expected to miss the Champions League semifinals because of a leg muscle injury.

The club said tests on Sunday showed Gimenez has a "grade two" muscle injury in his left leg.

The Uruguayan is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Atletico plays the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid on Tuesday. The return match is on May 10.

Gimenez had to be substituted in the 67th minute of Atletico's 5-0 win at Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account