Atletico's Gimenez to miss Champions League semifinals

MADRID -- Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is expected to miss the Champions League semifinals because of a leg muscle injury.

The club said tests on Sunday showed Gimenez has a "grade two" muscle injury in his left leg.

The Uruguayan is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Atletico plays the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid on Tuesday. The return match is on May 10.

Gimenez had to be substituted in the 67th minute of Atletico's 5-0 win at Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Saturday.