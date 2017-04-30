Breaking News Bar
 
Son of Tracy Austin helps USC clinch Pac-12 tennis title

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OJAI, Calif. -- Freshman Brandon Holt won the No. 1 singles title to help clinch the Pac-12 Conference championship for Southern California.

The son of former world No. 1 Tracy Austin defeated UCLA senior Gage Brymer 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at the 117th annual Ojai Tennis Tournament on Saturday at Libbey Park.

Holt's victory allowed seventh-ranked USC to win the league title 4-3 over rival and fifth-ranked UCLA.

He is the middle of Austin's three sons with husband Scott Holt. The 19-year-old from Rolling Hills, California, was the nation's top recruit as a high school senior. He's majoring in business and hopes to play professionally.

Austin won the first of her two U.S. Open titles as a 16-year-old in 1979. A series of injuries cut her career short and she was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1992.

