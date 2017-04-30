IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 30, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Cloudy;49;E;10;89%
Auburn;Showers;41;E;14;93%
Bloomington;Cloudy;64;ESE;3;93%
Columbus;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;8;83%
Eagle Creek;Cloudy;58;ESE;8;93%
Elkhart;Showers;43;E;24;82%
Evansville;Intermittent clouds;67;WNW;12;91%
Fort Wayne;Showers;45;ENE;17;89%
Gary;Showers;48;ENE;9;96%
Goshen;Showers;43;E;24;82%
Huntingburg;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;6;87%
Indianapolis;Cloudy;59;E;9;96%
Knox;Cloudy;45;ENE;8;94%
Kokomo;Cloudy;50;ESE;18;92%
Lafayette;Showers;53;E;9;100%
Muncie;Cloudy;49;E;14;89%
Peru;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;15;100%
Shelbyville;Partly cloudy;60;ENE;12;80%
South Bend;Cloudy;44;E;17;85%
Terre Haute;Cloudy;63;SE;6;93%
Warsaw;Cloudy;45;ESE;15;87%
