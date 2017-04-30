IN Current Conditions

IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 30, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Cloudy;49;E;10;89%

Auburn;Showers;41;E;14;93%

Bloomington;Cloudy;64;ESE;3;93%

Columbus;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;8;83%

Eagle Creek;Cloudy;58;ESE;8;93%

Elkhart;Showers;43;E;24;82%

Evansville;Intermittent clouds;67;WNW;12;91%

Fort Wayne;Showers;45;ENE;17;89%

Gary;Showers;48;ENE;9;96%

Goshen;Showers;43;E;24;82%

Huntingburg;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;6;87%

Indianapolis;Cloudy;59;E;9;96%

Knox;Cloudy;45;ENE;8;94%

Kokomo;Cloudy;50;ESE;18;92%

Lafayette;Showers;53;E;9;100%

Muncie;Cloudy;49;E;14;89%

Peru;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;15;100%

Shelbyville;Partly cloudy;60;ENE;12;80%

South Bend;Cloudy;44;E;17;85%

Terre Haute;Cloudy;63;SE;6;93%

Warsaw;Cloudy;45;ESE;15;87%

