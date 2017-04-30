Breaking News Bar
 
Polish official suspended after depicting Tusk as SS officer

  • European Council President Donald Tusk speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Saturday, April 29, 2017. EU Council President Donald Tusk says that Britain will face a united bloc of 27 EU nations in the two years of divorce negotiations and said the welfare of citizens and families living in each other's nations will be the priority once the talks start.

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the U.S. after the woman posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer.

Polish state news agency PAP reported Sunday that further decisions regarding Maria Szonert-Binienda, recently named honorary consul in Akron, Ohio, will be decided after Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski returns from a visit to Australia. Szonert-Binienda told PAP that her social media account had been hacked.

Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party is at deep odds with Tusk, a former Polish prime minister. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has been a long-time political rival of Tusk.

One of Tusk's grandfathers served briefly in the German Wehrmacht during World War II, something his political opponents have used against Tusk.

