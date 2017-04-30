Turkey threatens further strikes on US-allied Syrian Kurds

This Friday, April 28, 2017 frame grab from video, shows Syrian children waving as U.S. forces patrol on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, in northern Syria. U.S. armored vehicles are deploying in areas in northern Syria along the tense border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, a Syrian war monitor and Kurdish activists said Friday. Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country may take further military action against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, saying U.S. support for such groups "must come to an end."

He said he would discuss the issue at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next month.

The U.S. has provided air cover and other support to Kurdish forces battling the Islamic State group. NATO member Turkey views the Syrian Kurdish forces as an extension of its own Kurdish insurgency, and launched airstrikes against them last week.

U.S. troops have since been seen patrolling the tense border.

Erdogan said: "We will be forced to continue (our offensives). We won't provide a date and time for when we'll come. But they will know that the Turkish military can come."