Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/30/2017 9:30 AM

Merkel ally: 'Enlightened patriotism' part of German culture

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere attends a press conference on the crime statistics 2016 in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 24, 2017.

    German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere attends a press conference on the crime statistics 2016 in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere poses for the media prior to a press conference on the crime statistics 2016 in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 24, 2017.

    German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere poses for the media prior to a press conference on the crime statistics 2016 in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says "enlightened patriotism" should be part of Germany's national culture.

Thomas de Maiziere, Germany's interior minister, says Nazi-era nationalism and the hesitancy that followed "are all over now, especially for the younger generation." He is proposing ten principles for German identity amid a debate about the country's identity during a time of mass immigration.

Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats are hoping for a fourth election victory in the Sept. 24 national vote but face competition from the nationalist, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party.

A survey of 2,439 voters published Sunday by the weekly Bild am Sonntag found Merkel's party leading the polls with 36 percent support, ahead of the center-left Social Democrats which had 29 percent. The survey had a 3 percent error margin.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account