Illinois
updated: 4/30/2017 9:42 AM

Heavy rains bring flash floods, flood warnings to Illinois

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Heavy rains moved across southern Illinois on Sunday prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for the area.

Cities including Carbondale, Mount Vernon and Carmi were affected.

At least two rivers reached or exceeded flood stage including the Little Wabash and Skillet Fork rivers. High waters also were reported along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. National Weather Service trained spotters in the Mount Vernon area reported seeing creeks and streams starting to come out of their banks.

The weather service issued flood and flash-flood warnings for areas south of and including Springfield and the Peoria metro area. Central Illinois and the Chicago area had flood watches in effect.

State of Illinois officials warned people to use caution and be prepared to act quickly.

