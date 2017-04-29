Breaking News Bar
 
Celtic's biggest win at Glasgow rival Rangers in 120 years

  • Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides' third goal of the game during their Scottish Premiership soccer match against Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Celtic dished out one last humiliation to hapless Rangers as their 5-1 win at Ibrox took them to within five games of an unbeaten domestic campaign. The Parkhead faithful lapped up every moment of this season's sixth and final Old Firm duel as Brendan Rodgers' undefeated troops outclassed a feeble Rangers line-up from start to finish. (Craig Watson/PA via AP)

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Celtic claimed its biggest victory at Rangers in 120 years on Saturday, humiliating its Glasgow rival 5-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

In the season's sixth and final Old Firm duel, Celtic outclassed a feeble Rangers side to move closer to an unbeaten treble.

Celtic has already secured a sixth successive title, collected the League Cup, and plays Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on May 27.

The last time Rangers lost a derby so heavily at home was by 4-0 in 1897, two years before moving into its current Ibrox stadium home.

Goals from Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths in the first half were followed by strikes from Callum McGregor, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig after the break. Rangers is third in the standings.

