Sunderland relegated from Premier League after 10 seasons

SUNDERLAND, England -- Sunderland's 10-season stay in the English Premier League is over.

The northeast side's relegation was confirmed with four games remaining after losing to Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Joshua King scored for Bournemouth in the 88th minute to end David Moyes' faint hopes of keeping Sunderland in the top-flight.