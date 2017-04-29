Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/29/2017 10:22 AM

The Latest: Green Bay picks Badger Vince Biegel

  • An NFL Draft flag flies near the Rocky statue during the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Associated Press

 
PHILADELPHIA -- The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

12:10 p.m.

Cheesehead to the Packers.

Green Bay stayed in-state to open the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, taking Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel. He comes off a season shortened by a broken foot, but was a standout for the Badgers before getting hurt.

The round began with an introduction from three of Philly's football idols: Troy Vincent, now in charge of the NFL's football operations, Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins. Dawkins led an impromptu version of "Fly Eagles Fly," and Westbrook dared anyone representing the Cowboys to stand in front of the big crowd.

"If anybody from Dallas steps to this podium in my city, we are going to give them a true Philadelphia welcome," Westbrook promised in response to former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson taunting the fans when announcing a Dallas pick on Friday night.

Including compensatory picks, which now can be traded, there will be 253 selections overall. Denver owns the final spot, Mr. Irrelevant.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

