Burnley wins 1st away match of EPL season at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, left, and Burnley's Stephen Ward battle for the ball during their English Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

Burnley's Ashley Barnes, center, scores his side's first goal during their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

Burnley's Ashley Barnes, foreground, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammate Scott Arfield during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley, at Selhurst Park, in London, Saturday April 29, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

Burnley's Andre Gray, right, celebrates with teammate Sam Vokes after scoring his side's second goal during their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Burnley eased relegation fears with its first away win of the Premier League season, overcoming Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday.

Ashley Barnes struck after just seven minutes and goalkeeper Tom Heaton kept Palace at bay before substitute Andre Gray grabbed a second in the 85th minute.

At the 16th attempt, it was also Burnley's first-ever Premier League victory in London and it lifted the northern team a point above Palace - and eight clear of the drop zone.

The ball was swept out to Stephen Ward on the left and his low cross found Barnes, who miskicked with his first attempt but had time to stab his second through Wayne Hennessey's legs and into the net.

There was an unsavory incident amid the celebrations when defender James Tarkowski's head appeared to be struck by a lighter thrown from the home crowd.

Barnes had the ball in the net again after a quarter of an hour, but referee Bobby Madley took a long, hard look before deciding the striker had handled as he controlled Michael Keane's header.

Burnley had further chances to add to their lead but Sam Vokes glanced one header over the crossbar and saw another superbly saved by Hennessey at point-blank range.

Palace almost leveled in spectacular fashion after the break when center half Damien Delaney volleyed from the edge of the area only to see Heaton acrobatically claw it over the crossbar.

Palace wanted a penalty when Jon Flanagan upended Wilfried Zaha in the area, but the appeals were dismissed.

And Gray, on the field for just six minutes, ensured Burnley would leave the capital with three points when he raced on to George Boyd's pass and drilled in the shot.