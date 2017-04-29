IN Forecast

IN Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Some sun;82;58;SSE;16;65%;85%;5

Auburn;Rain and a t-storm;76;59;ESE;8;87%;90%;5

Bloomington;Clouds and sun;83;56;SSE;12;60%;69%;5

Columbus;Partly sunny;85;58;SSE;14;59%;87%;5

Eagle Creek;Warmer;83;57;SSE;14;63%;67%;5

Elkhart;Rain and a t-storm;73;55;SE;11;87%;89%;2

Evansville;Severe thunderstorms;84;55;S;17;63%;95%;5

Fort Wayne;Rain and a t-storm;78;59;SE;10;83%;92%;4

Gary;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;54;SE;13;74%;96%;2

Goshen;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;55;SE;11;87%;92%;3

Huntingburg;Warm with some sun;84;53;SSE;18;63%;100%;5

Indianapolis;Partly sunny, warmer;82;56;SSE;13;65%;67%;5

Knox;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;53;SSE;14;79%;95%;3

Kokomo;Rain and a t-storm;79;56;SSE;14;83%;85%;4

Lafayette;Rain and a t-storm;78;51;SE;14;80%;90%;4

Muncie;Some sun;85;59;SE;16;60%;92%;5

Peru;Rain and a t-storm;78;55;SSE;14;84%;86%;4

Shelbyville;Clouds and sun, warm;85;58;SSE;15;59%;88%;5

South Bend;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;54;SSE;15;80%;92%;2

Terre Haute;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;52;SSE;17;78%;100%;4

Warsaw;Rain and a t-storm;75;54;SE;9;83%;88%;4

