Indiana
updated: 4/29/2017 8:03 AM

Indiana farmers 'off to a good start' with spring planting

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana farmers are spending countless hours in the fields planting this year's crops, primarily corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Indiana to plant 6 million acres of soybeans, a 6 percent increase from 2016. Indiana is expected to remain steady in corn acreage with 5.6 million acres, though the department expects a 4 percent nationwide decrease.

Purdue University agronomist Bob Nielsen says corn prices are still lackluster, with plenty in storage, and that's driven soybean prices up.

Nielsen says planting is "off to a good start" this year and there is nothing to indicate any major problems in the coming weeks.

He expects most Indiana farmers to have their crops planted by the end of May if the weather permits.

