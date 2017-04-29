The Latest: Klitschko knocks down Joshua in Round 6

hello

British boxer Anthony Joshua, left, and Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko take part in their weigh-in at Wembley Arena in London, Friday, April 28, 2017. They are due to fight for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World/IBO heavyweight titles on Saturday at Wembley stadium in London. Associated Press

Wladimir Klitschko enters the ring ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua arrives for his fight against Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua, right, fights Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Associated Press

British boxer Anthony Joshua, right, fights Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight in Wembley Stadium. Unofficial scores by AP's Tim Dahlberg. (all times local):

10:25

Klitschko drops Joshua with a straight right early in the round. Joshua, who was still groggy from the round before, is hurt badly. Klitschko goes after him but Joshua hangs on to survive the round. Klitschko 10-8.

Total: Joshua 58-54

___

10:21

Round 5: Joshua knocks Klitschko down early with a combo and raises his hands in triumph.

But Klitschko comes back late in the round with a left hook and right uppercut that stuns Joshua. Klitschko is pummeling Joshua on the ropes as the round ends, but Joshua still wins round 10-8.

Total: Joshua 50-44

___

10:16

Round 4:

Joshua lands to the body early in the round, after Klitschko comes out swinging and mostly missing. Klitschko still seems afraid to throw his right hand, and Joshua does enough to win round. Joshua 10-9.

Total: Joshua 40-36

___

10:12 p.m.

Round 3: Klitschko wants the fight to be a chess match while Joshua is trying to turn it into a real scrap. Joshua lands a flurry 45 seconds into the round and another with a minute left to take yet another round. Joshua 10-9.

Total: Joshua 30-27

___

10:08 p.m.

Round 2: Klitschko using his jab to try and find the range, but doing little else. Joshua is not only younger but quicker and he lands a few punches but there is little action in the round. Joshua 10-9.

Total: Joshua 20-18

___

10:05 p.m.

Round 1: Both fighters come out jabbing, but Anthony Joshua lands the better flurries. Mostly a get acquainted round. Joshua 10-9.

___

9:55 p.m.

The British and Ukrainian national anthems out of the way, Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua are about to get it on.

Joshua kept Klitschko cooling in the ring while making a theatrical entrance, then waited longer for the anthems. Referee David Fields is about to bring the fighters together for final instructions.

___

9:48 p.m.

Wladimir Klitschko was met with boos as he began his ring walk into Wembley Stadium to fight Anthony Joshua.

The British fans greeted Joshua with thunderous cheers.

Klitschko paced the ring while Joshua waved to fans, looking relaxed in a long white robe.

Klitschko is in his 29th heavyweight title fight, and Joshua figures to be his toughest test yet.

Vitali Klitschko, the former champion and mayor of Kiev, will be in his brother's corner for the fight. Vitali's wife, Natalya will sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

___

9:30 p.m.

Some heavyweight royalty is at ringside for the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight.

Former champions Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis are on hand for what may be a changing of the guard in the biggest heavyweight fight in a decade.

Also at ringside is WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who says he wants to fight the winner. A crowd of 90,000 is packed into Wembley Stadium for the bout.

___

9:00 p.m.

British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defense against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Some 90,000 are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night for what has been billed as the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade.

The fight matches two Olympic gold medalists (Klitschko 1996, Joshua 2012) who both stand 6-foot-6 and have impressive knockout records. Klitschko, who lost his title in his last fight, will be trying to become a three-time champion at the age of 41 against Joshua, who has fought only 18 times but has 18 knockouts.