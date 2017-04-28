Welcome the King: Washington CB Kevin King to Packers

PHILADELPHIA -- Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.

The Washington cornerback was taken by Green Bay as the first selection in the second round Friday night. One of five players who were on hand and were not taken in the opening round, the 6-foot-3 former safety isn't particularly speedy, but has the size and aggressiveness pro teams seek.

Plus, the Packers were ravaged by injuries in the secondary last season.

"I am a playmaker, somebody who will go get the ball," King said. "I think everyone wants somebody like that in the secondary.

"Last night, it had nothing to do with me. When my name was called, that's when it had something to do with me."

Accompanied by former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, an icon in Philadelphia, Commissioner Roger Goodell thanked the city and the fans - folks in the theater still booed him, but not when "Jaws" repeated the tribute.

Then Jaworski admitted he had been the object of the boo-birds in Philadelphia during his career, drawing cheers. But the jeers were back, as loud as ever, when Goodell stepped back to the microphone to open the second night.

The Packers acquired the first selection of the second round from Cleveland in a deal Thursday night through which the Browns got Miami tight end David Njoku.

Seattle, which also traded out of the first round, was at it again. On Friday, the Seahawks sent the No. 26 overall to Atlanta, then also dealt the No. 31 slot it received from the Falcons to San Francisco in what was a wild opening night of the draft.

Instead of using the 34th spot, Seattle traded it to Jacksonville, which grabbed Alabama tackle Cam Robinson, projected by many as a first-rounder. With their picks of running back Leonard Fournette and Robinson, the Jaguars are trying to build a ground game around inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles.

Seattle finally made a pick, taking Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell with the third selection of the night.

Oddly, the first five spots in the second round were traded.

So was the ninth, where Minnesota went for Florida State All-America running back Dalvin Cook, who slipped from the first round because of off-field issues and some injury concerns. Cook is a big-play guy and the Vikings, of course, let go of Adrian Peterson this year.

King was joined by teammate and secondary mate Budda Baker on Friday night when Arizona took the Washington safety.

Then the Eagles added yet another Huskies defensive back, selecting Sidney Jones. Jones tore his Achilles tendon at his pro day and might not be healthy for the 2017 season.

