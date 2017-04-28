IN Forecast for Sunday, April 30, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Thunderstorms;70;61;E;7;83%;86%;2
Auburn;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;ENE;8;90%;91%;2
Bloomington;Thunderstorms;81;68;S;7;75%;86%;2
Columbus;Thunderstorms;82;69;SSE;9;76%;88%;2
Eagle Creek;Thunderstorms;76;66;ESE;7;80%;88%;2
Elkhart;Cooler with rain;56;47;ENE;10;84%;92%;2
Evansville;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SW;13;62%;76%;3
Fort Wayne;Rain and a t-storm;58;49;ENE;9;89%;85%;2
Gary;Rain, breezy, cooler;52;46;NE;18;76%;94%;2
Goshen;Cooler with rain;56;47;ENE;10;84%;92%;2
Huntingburg;A t-storm in spots;86;67;S;12;74%;80%;3
Indianapolis;Thunderstorms;76;67;SSE;7;79%;88%;2
Knox;Cooler with rain;55;46;ENE;11;82%;91%;2
Kokomo;Rain and a t-storm;63;56;ENE;10;87%;88%;2
Lafayette;Rain and a t-storm;62;56;ENE;12;89%;88%;2
Muncie;Thunderstorms;70;60;ENE;8;81%;86%;2
Peru;Rain and a t-storm;60;53;ENE;11;96%;88%;2
Shelbyville;Thunderstorms;81;69;SSE;10;76%;87%;2
South Bend;Rain, breezy, cooler;55;45;E;14;79%;92%;2
Terre Haute;Heavy thunderstorms;78;65;SSE;9;80%;92%;2
Warsaw;Rain and a t-storm;56;49;ENE;8;93%;89%;2
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Forecast