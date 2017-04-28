Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Sunday, April 30, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Thunderstorms;70;61;E;7;83%;86%;2

Auburn;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;ENE;8;90%;91%;2

Bloomington;Thunderstorms;81;68;S;7;75%;86%;2

Columbus;Thunderstorms;82;69;SSE;9;76%;88%;2

Eagle Creek;Thunderstorms;76;66;ESE;7;80%;88%;2

Elkhart;Cooler with rain;56;47;ENE;10;84%;92%;2

Evansville;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SW;13;62%;76%;3

Fort Wayne;Rain and a t-storm;58;49;ENE;9;89%;85%;2

Gary;Rain, breezy, cooler;52;46;NE;18;76%;94%;2

Goshen;Cooler with rain;56;47;ENE;10;84%;92%;2

Huntingburg;A t-storm in spots;86;67;S;12;74%;80%;3

Indianapolis;Thunderstorms;76;67;SSE;7;79%;88%;2

Knox;Cooler with rain;55;46;ENE;11;82%;91%;2

Kokomo;Rain and a t-storm;63;56;ENE;10;87%;88%;2

Lafayette;Rain and a t-storm;62;56;ENE;12;89%;88%;2

Muncie;Thunderstorms;70;60;ENE;8;81%;86%;2

Peru;Rain and a t-storm;60;53;ENE;11;96%;88%;2

Shelbyville;Thunderstorms;81;69;SSE;10;76%;87%;2

South Bend;Rain, breezy, cooler;55;45;E;14;79%;92%;2

Terre Haute;Heavy thunderstorms;78;65;SSE;9;80%;92%;2

Warsaw;Rain and a t-storm;56;49;ENE;8;93%;89%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

