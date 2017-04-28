Breaking News Bar
 
Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'

  • President Donald Trump, accompanied by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, center right, and veterans, signs an Executive Order on "Improving Accountability and Whistleblower Protection" at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Associated Press

 
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is sounding wistful as he reflects on his first 100 days on the job.

The president says he "loved" his "previous life. I had so many things going."

He says his new gig is "more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

The president is also lamenting his loss of privacy, describing life in the White House as being in "your own little cocoon."

The president made his comments in an interview with Reuters, one of several he's done to mark his first 100 days.

He also told Reuters he'd like to see a diplomatic resolution to escalating tensions with North Korea.

But he warns, "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict" with the country.

