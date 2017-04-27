Larsson leads Oilers past Ducks 5-3 in wild series opener

hello

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot gives up a goal to Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf during the second period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks celebrate Ryan Getzlaf's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson, right, checks Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during the second period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks right wing Patrick Eaves, top, celebrates Ryan Getzlaf's goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during the second period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers center David Desharnais, left, vies for the puck with Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers celebrates after center Mark Letestu's goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Adam Larsson scored his second goal of the third period with 4:40 to play, and the Edmonton Oilers blew a two-goal lead in a wild third period before beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Wednesday night in their second-round playoff series opener.

Mark Letestu scored two power-play goals and Cam Talbot made 33 saves for the upstart Oilers, who seized home-ice advantage from the Ducks with a four-goal final period.

Jakob Silfverberg scored the tying goal with 9:13 to play in regulation for the Ducks, who lost in regulation for the first time in 19 games since March 10.

Larsson scored just four goals in his first 85 games this season, but the Swedish defenseman improbably got two goals in 7 1/2 minutes.

Game 2 is Friday night in Anaheim.