Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/27/2017 9:26 AM

Greek, Turkish Cypriot officials tour unfinished crossing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DERYNEIA, Cyprus -- Greek and Turkish Cypriot officials have inspected work being done on a new crossing point linking the ethnically divided Cyprus' breakaway north with the internationally recognized south.

The Deryneia crossing was announced in May 2015, but there have been delays and work is still incomplete as talks to reunify the Mediterranean island continue.

The officials on Thursday saw that only a 150-yard stretch remains unfinished.

Deryneia would be the eighth such crossing since 2003, when the first cut was made through a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to link the Turkish-controlled north with the south.

Cyprus' split came in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account