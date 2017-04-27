Illinois comptroller using tax-season revenue to pay bills

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Comptroller says increased revenues coming into the state during tax season have allowed her to release more than $800 million in payments for health care services.

Comptroller Susan Mendoza on Wednesday said the money will go to nearly a dozen managed-care operations in Illinois serving Medicaid patients. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Mendoza's office says those organizations can use the money to pay doctors, hospitals and mental-health counselors.

In addition to the $800 million the office says it also Thursday plans to issue more than $150 million in payments directly to hospitals.

The payments come as the state of Illinois has a bill backlog of more than $11.8 billion amid the lack of a state budget. Democrats in the state Legislature and GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner have been amid a budget impasse since June 2015.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com