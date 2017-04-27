Spacecraft survives unprecedented trip between Saturn, rings

hello

This combination of April 26, 2017 images show features in Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before. The view was captured by NASAâs Cassini spacecraft as it became the first spacecraft to venture between Saturn and its rings. (JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/NASA via AP) Associated Press

This image made available by NASA in April 2017 shows a still from the short film "Cassini's Grand Finale," with the spacecraft diving between Saturn and the planet's innermost ring. Launched in 1997, Cassini reached Saturn in 2004 and has been exploring it from orbit ever since. Cassiniâs fuel tank is almost empty, so NASA has opted for a risky, but science-rich grand finale. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP) Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's Cassini spacecraft has survived an unprecedented trip between Saturn and its rings, and has amazing pictures to show for it.

Flight controllers regained contact with Cassini on Thursday, a day after it became the first craft to cross this hazardous region. The rings are comprised of countless icy particles, any of which could have smacked Cassini. The spacecraft's big dish antenna served as a shield as it hurtled through the narrow gap, temporarily cutting off communications.

Cassini skimmed 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) above Saturn's cloud tops, closer than ever before, and came within 200 miles (320 kilometers) of the innermost visible ring. Scientists say the pictures show details never seen before.

Twenty-one more crossings are planned - about one a week - before Cassini's fatal plunge in September.