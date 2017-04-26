LEADING OFF: Sale vs Yanks; Thor vs Dickey; injuries pile up

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, left, is assisted off the field after being injured during a play during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Teoscar Hernandez is carted off the field during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Hernandez collided with Jose Altuve. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) looks up while receiving medical attention during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Altuve collided with Teoscar Hernandez. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames leaves the game with manager Craig Counsell and a trainer during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Teoscar Hernandez (35) grimaces as he puts weight on his leg, during the eighth inning of the Astros' baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Hernandez collided with Jose Altuve. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, top, reacts after making an error hit by Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. The New York Mets acquired Noah Syndergaard from Toronto in December 2012 by trading away Dickey, that year's NL Cy Young Award winner, in a seven-player swap. Now the two pitchers will face each other for the first time when New York hosts Atlanta on Thursday, April 27. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon with two runners on base to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game in New York. The Mets acquired Syndergaard from Toronto in December 2012 by trading away R.A. Dickey, that year's NL Cy Young Award winner, in a seven-player swap. Now the two pitchers will face each other for the first time when New York hosts Atlanta on Thursday. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Boston. Sale brings his impressive numbers against the New York Yankees to the mound when the Red Sox host New York on Thursday, April 27, in the finale of a series shortened by rain. Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

LOFTY NUMBERS

Chris Sale (1-1, 0.91 ERA) brings his impressive numbers against the Yankees to the mound when the Red Sox host New York in the finale of a series shortened by rain. The lefty is 4-1 with a 1.17 ERA in his career vs. the Yankees, the lowest ERA against them for any pitcher with at least 50 innings since earned runs became a stat in 1912. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 6.00) goes for New York.

THOR'S ORIGIN

The Mets acquired Noah Syndergaard from Toronto in December 2012 by trading away R.A. Dickey, that year's NL Cy Young Award winner, in a seven-player swap. Now the two pitchers will face each other for the first time when New York hosts Atlanta. Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA), who is 24, had just completed a season with Class A Lansing when the deal was consummated but has since emerged as the majors' hardest-throwing starter. The 42-year-old Dickey (1-2, 3.86) and his knuckleball are 50-54 with a 4.05 ERA following the trade, and this will be his first start at Citi Field since leaving the Mets. "Polar differences right there," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Both ends of the spectrum." The Mets have lost five straight and nine of 10.

AILING STARS

Injuries are piling up for some top players around the majors. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve (left shoulder), White Sox slugger Jose Abreu (right hip) and Milwaukee first baseman Eric Thames (left hamstring) are among those to get banged up recently. Boston hopes second baseman Dustin Pedroia can return to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a sore left knee. Seattle ace Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) and San Francisco leadoff hitter Denard Span (shoulder) went on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

IMPRESSIVE ROOKIE

The surroundings don't seem to intimidate Rockies rookie Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 2.08 ERA), even when he's pitching at Coors Field. The 22-year-old right-hander from Venezuela is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA at the hitter-friendly ballpark this season. He faces hot-hitting Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals to close out a four-game series.

URIAS ARRIVES

Young lefty Julio Urias returns to the majors and makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers in San Francisco. He might be up for good, too. "We can now get Julio here, and he can be with us for the duration," manager Dave Roberts said. Los Angeles left the 20-year-old Urias in the minors at the start of the year to limit his workload. The prized pitcher was 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 77 big league innings last year.

LET'S PLAY TWO

After getting rained out Wednesday, the Blue Jays and Cardinals play a day-night doubleheader to wrap up their interleague series in St. Louis. Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez is looking for his first win of the season - he is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts.

