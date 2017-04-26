Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Man grew pot because he thought it'd be legal soon

Associated Press
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -- Vermont police have arrested a man who acknowledged growing marijuana to prepare for possible statewide legalization of the drug.

St. Albans police say they came across Michael Marshall while investigating a hunting violation. Marshall fled into a house after a confrontation with police, and then consented to a search of the residence. Police say they then found and seized 13 full-grown marijuana plants and 27 smaller plants.

Police say Marshall told them he thought marijuana would be legalized soon, so he wanted to get an early start on growing it for future sale.

The possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized in the state of Vermont, but it is still illegal for recreational use.

Police issued Marshall a citation to appear in court next month.

