updated: 4/25/2017 1:53 PM

Convicted Brazilian goalkeeper going back to prison

Associated Press
SAO PAULO -- A Brazilian goalkeeper convicted in the killing of a former girlfriend has been ordered back to prison after a public uproar when an earlier court decision allowed him to sign for a second-division soccer club.

Brazil's Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to deny an appeal to Boa Esporte goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza, who was released in March while appealing a 22-year sentence in the 2010 killing of Eliza Samudio.

Souza's brief return to football was marked by widespread criticism among fans and players, with Boa Esporte losing five sponsors since the announcement. But others supported the former Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo star.

The 32-year-old Souza was in jail for ordering a friend to murder Samudio and conceal her body.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

