Mariners activate Segura from disabled list

hello

DETROIT -- The Seattle Mariners have activated shortstop Jean Segura from the 10-day disabled list, and he is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game at Detroit.

Segura was out with a strained right hamstring. He was on a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas.

Segura was injured April 10 against Houston. He was batting .313.

The Mariners slotted him into the leadoff spot. Third baseman Kyle Seager was not in the starting lineup. He's been dealing with soreness in his right hip.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball