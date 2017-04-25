White Sox win 10-5 over Royals, who drop to 0-6 on trip

CHICAGO -- Todd Frazier drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 10-5 Tuesday night in their second straight one-sided win over the Royals.

A night after beating the Royals 12-1 and outhitting them 15-2, the White Sox outhit Kansas City 14-8. Chicago scored 10 or more runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 26-27, 2012.

Kansas City is 0-6 on a seven-game trip, its longest skid since losing eight consecutive games last June. Last in the AL Central at 7-13, the Royals are off to their worst 20-game start since opening 6-14 in 2012, when they finished 72-90.

Frazier's sacrifice fly tied the score in the third inning, and Chicago took a 4-2 lead in the fourth against Danny Duffy (2-1) when Omar Narvaez and Garcia hit consecutive doubles, and Tim Anderson followed with an RBI single.

Frazier had a run-scoring double in the fifth and scored on Yolmer Sanchez's triple, and Narvaez hit a two-run single off Chris Young in the seventh for an 8-2 lead following a throwing error by third baseman Mike Moustakas on Sanchez's two-out grounder. Frazier and Avisail Garcia had consecutive RBI doubles off Young in the eighth that made it 10-2.

Dan Jennings (2-0) retired all five batters he faced to win in relief of Dylan Covey, who threw 86 pitches over four innings in his third big league start. He allowed two runs and three hits.

Duffy gave up six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He had been 6-2 against the White Sox.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: OF Jorge Soler (strained left oblique) hit his second homer in five games during an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Omaha. "He's feeling good," manager Ned Yost said.

White Sox: RHP Juan Minaya (strained right abdominal muscle) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since April 2.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Nathan Karns (0-1, 6.35) is to start Wednesday's series finale. He is 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three starts versus the White Sox.

White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana (0-4, 6.17) has averaged 0.8 runs per start.