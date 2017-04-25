Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 4/25/2017 7:00 AM

UN hosts aid-pledging conference for beleaguered Yemen

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GENEVA -- The United Nations secretary-general and high-ranking government officials from dozens of countries are meeting to drum up funds for war-torn Yemen, considered the world's greatest humanitarian crisis.

Antonio Guterres and top diplomats from Switzerland and Sweden are co-hosting Tuesday's pledging conference in Geneva, aimed at helping assemble $2.1 billion in a U.N. relief appeal launched this year.

The U.N.'s humanitarian arm, OCHA, points to "an alarming 18.8 million people in need of humanitarian or protection assistance" in Yemen.

Yemen's war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest nation to the brink of famine.

Humanitarian aid groups have sought greater access to people in need, a halt to airstrikes by a Saudi-led, Western-backed coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels, and greater respect for international humanitarian law.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account