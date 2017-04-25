House committee questions tech chief over funds transfer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Democrats on the House Appropriations-General Services Committee pounded Gov. Bruce Rauner's technology chief over a transfer last fall of general revenue available for human services bills to funds to pay computer vendors.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Will Guzzardi suggested the transfer of $71 million into special accounts for the use of the Department of Innovation and Technology were unnecessary. That is because the agency had about $85 million on hand to pay bills.

The transfer was made by lame-duck Republican Comptroller Leslie Munger after she lost a November special election to Democrat Susana Mendoza. Mendoza has been a thorn in Republican Rauner's side over spending during a two-year budget stalemate.

Hardik Bhatt (BAHT') is secretary of the agency known as DoIT. He pointed out that spending on technology aids human services and public safety.