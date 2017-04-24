Man jailed in fatal shooting at southern Indiana McDonald's

BEDFORD, Ind. -- Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal shooting over the weekend at a McDonald's restaurant in southern Indiana.

The Bedford Police Department says officers were called to the restaurant just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported fight. Before officers arrived, they were told a man had been shot and the shooter had left the scene.

Police say witnesses described the fleeing vehicle and officers soon stopped it, arresting Evan Schaffer of Orleans. He was jailed on a preliminary charge of murder. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Schaffer.

The person who was shot was taken to a Bedford hospital, where he died. His identity wasn't immediately released.

Police didn't give details on what led up to the shooting, saying it remained under investigation.