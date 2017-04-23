James helps Cavs hold off Pacers, earn sweep into 2nd round

Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (8) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) and Myles Turner during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, front left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James instructs teammates during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- LeBron James made a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left Sunday and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 106-102 series-clinching victory at Indiana.

James finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds as he became the first player under the current playoff format to win 21 straight first-round games. He also set a league record with his 10th career playoff sweep.

It sure wasn't easy. After taking a 96-83 lead with 9:29 to go, the Cavs found themselves in a 102-100 deficit with 1:31 left.

But James answered with the go-ahead 3-pointer and Cleveland sealed the win on James' free throw with 1 second left.

Lance Stephenson scored 22 points and Paul George added 15 but missed a 3-pointer that could have forced overtime in the closing seconds. It's the first time the Pacers have lost a series 4-0 in their NBA history.

