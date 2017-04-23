Breaking News Bar
 
Bulls
Thomas scores 33, Celtics beat Bulls 104-95 to tie series

  • Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the Chicago Bulls defense of Cristiano Felicio (6) Isaiah Canaan (0) Bobby Portis (5) and Paul Zipser during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

  • Actress Gabrielle Union cheers for her husband Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

  • Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, center, drives between Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez, left, and Jimmy Butler as Dwyane Wade (3) watches during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

  • Injured Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo watches his team from the bench during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

  • Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, left, pressures a shot by Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-95 on Sunday to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-all.

Boston blew a 20-point lead, but Thomas keyed a third-quarter run that put the Celtics back on top after Chicago briefly went ahead.

Gerald Green made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the top-seeded Celtics return the favor in Chicago after dropping the first two games at home. Al Horford added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.

Jimmy Butler carried the Bulls with 33 points and nine assists.

