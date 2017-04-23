Thomas scores 33, Celtics beat Bulls 104-95 to tie series

Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, left, pressures a shot by Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Associated Press

Injured Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo watches his team from the bench during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, center, drives between Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez, left, and Jimmy Butler as Dwyane Wade (3) watches during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Associated Press

Actress Gabrielle Union cheers for her husband Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the Chicago Bulls defense of Cristiano Felicio (6) Isaiah Canaan (0) Bobby Portis (5) and Paul Zipser during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-95 on Sunday to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-all.

Boston blew a 20-point lead, but Thomas keyed a third-quarter run that put the Celtics back on top after Chicago briefly went ahead.

Gerald Green made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the top-seeded Celtics return the favor in Chicago after dropping the first two games at home. Al Horford added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.

Jimmy Butler carried the Bulls with 33 points and nine assists.