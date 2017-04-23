Hummingbird Coffee Co. elevates Lafayette's java scene

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- It's always been a dream of Patrick Boes' to roast and supply coffee for Lafayette's Fuel Coffee Shop, where he's been a barista for several years.

His dream became a reality earlier this year when he established the Hummingbird Coffee Co., setting up a small roasting facility off Erie Street in Lafayette.

Hummingbird Coffee Co.'s coffee roaster was purchased on eBay from "some guy" in California, Boes said.

After shelling out thousands of dollars for the equipment, Boes was convinced it would arrive and immediately fall to pieces.

The Diedrich IR 12, however, arrived in good condition and ready to roast.

"Every roaster has its quirks," Boes said, and learning these intricacies is part of producing good coffee.

On the front of the roaster is stamped a donkey and farmer walking across a mountain-scape in bucolic bliss. The roaster's handbook looks more like a communist manifesto, with its red and black hues and blocky figures frozen in proletariat poses. And the machine squeaks, kind of a lot.

Although Boes only acquired his first coffee roaster recently, he's been roasting beans for much longer than that.

"I started roasting in college, in my studio apartment on Fifth Street in a popcorn popper. . But I kept smoking my apartment out," said Boes, who attended Purdue University.

On weekends he would roast beans with a friend over a grill and open flame.

Boes' current operation is on a different scale, and as of last week he supplies Fuel with all of its coffee, except decaf, which is still in the works.

"When you figure out a roast, it goes on the shelf and you see a guy buy a bag, it feels like an accomplishment. It's pretty tangible," he said.

This is especially true as the roasting process isn't an exact science. Roasters differ in terms of capacity, and every type of bean is different in taste and shape; figuring out roasting times can be an arduous process.

A small shovel inserted into the body of the machine allows the roaster to extract beans at any point during the roasting process. While perfecting the decaf blend for Fuel, Boes said he extracted at least six samples, recorded the time at which they were extracted and then made a brew from each one to sample.

"With all the sampling, I mean I love coffee, but I do sometimes just want water," Boes said.

There have been other challenges in establishing the roasting venture, Boes said, aside from being constantly over-caffeinated.

Inventory management, for example, proved an unanticipated obstacle.

Hummingbird orders its green coffee beans from a medium-sized importer. Shipping is paid by pallet, not weight, Boes said, so there could be one bag or 12 on a pallet, and the shipping cost would be the same.

For this reason he always orders a full pallet with a nice selection of beans, but some coffees sell faster than others and he doesn't want to over order on a certain type because beans don't have have an infinite shelf-life.

"We're moving the coffees at different rates. We're really low on Guatemalan and have a whole bunch of Nicaraguan. It's a challenge I didn't see coming. I mean, I should have, but I didn't," Boes laughed.

Colleen Mathews, owner and operator at Fuel, said the response from Fuel customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Some people just want coffee and don't care about this stuff, and that's fine. For the people for who it does matter, however, the response has been outstanding," she said.

Zoe Neal, owner of Virtuous Cycles, just around the corner from Fuel, said he likes the idea of a local roaster. The more products and procedures that can be localized the better.

"Their coffee was good before, and it's every bit as good now. ... I like the fact they're doing it more in-house. That is a little bit more work and more money that stays here, and I'm all for that," Neal said.

Mathews worked with Boes to set up the roasting facility and secure the initial capital to buy the roaster. Having locally roasted beans, she said, was always Fuel's long-term goal.

Down the road Boes would like to take an origin trip and develop relationships with growers so he can cut out the middleman. Right now, however, the business is operating on a shoestring budget and manned entirely by Boes.

Before an origin trip, however, Boes thinks he might try to supply local restaurants interested in serving quality, local products, although that would require a larger investment of capital and time.

"I do spend a lot of time here," Boes said, tinkering with something in the back of the roaster, fretting a little bit over the squeaking noise. "I can come out here at 9 in the morning or 10 at night."

Boes said he just feels lucky to be working in an area that interests him and allows him to serve the community he grew up in, one cup of coffee at a time.

"It feels so authentic, just a regular Lafayette Joe, making it happen," Boes said.

