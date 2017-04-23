Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/23/2017 8:59 AM

OSCE monitor killed in Ukraine when mine blows up vehicle

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MOSCOW -- A member of the OSCE's arms monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine has died and two others have been wounded after their vehicle was blown up by a mine in the separatist Luhansk region.

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, who holds the rotating chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, called for an investigation into the Sunday blast. He said on Twitter that "those responsible will be held accountable."

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, said the man killed was a British citizen. The monitoring mission said two other members were injured.

The self-proclaimed security ministry for the Russia-backed separatist rebels in Luhansk said the mine had been laid by Ukrainian forces. The rebels and the Ukrainian government have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a war that has killed more than 9,900 people.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account