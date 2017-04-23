Breaking News Bar
 
Remains of Illinois man killed at Pearl Harbor come home

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- An Illinois sailor has been laid to rest near the community where he grew up - more than 75 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor.

Michael Galajdik was buried with full military honors on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

The 25-year-old Navy Fireman First Class from Lockport Township was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The remains of Galajdik - one of more than 2,300 Americans killed in the attack - were recovered after the attack but they could only be positively identified recently because of improvements in DNA technology.

WLS-TV (http://abc7.ws/2p9YWxI ) reported that Galajdik's remains arrived at O'Hare International Airport on Friday to full military honors from both the Navy and the Chicago Fire Department.

