updated: 4/22/2017 1:58 PM

Vandeweghe gives US lead over Czechs in Fed Cup semi

  • United States' CoCo Vandeweghe hits a shot back to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during a Fed Cup semifinal tennis match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

  • Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova returns a shot to United States' CoCo Vandeweghe during a Fed Cup semifinal tennis match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

  • United States' CoCo Vandeweghe celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in a Fed Cup semifinal tennis match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

  • Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova returns a shot to United States' CoCo Vandeweghe during a Fed Cup semifinal tennis match, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- CoCo Vandeweghe beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-1-6-4 Saturday to give the United States a 1-0 lead over defending champion Czech Republic in the Fed Cup semifinals.

The Czechs have won the top team event in women's tennis the last three years and five of the last six. The winner of this series will play Belarus or Switzerland for the title. That semifinal is 1-1.

Vandeweghe, ranked No. 24, raced to a one-set lead in 27 minutes.

No. 49 Shelby Rogers of the U.S. faces No. 38 Katerina Siniakova in the second singles of the best-of-five series. They have played once before, with Siniakova winning a qualifying match for 2015 Italian Open.

